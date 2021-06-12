Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Envestnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

