Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Head to Head Survey

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.87% 11.50% 5.20% Steel Connect -1.84% -26.01% -1.62%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Envestnet and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 7 1 2.90 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.32 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.54 Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.18 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats Steel Connect on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

