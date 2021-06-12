EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $4.87

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00013622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $1.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,358,507 coins and its circulating supply is 954,191,429 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

