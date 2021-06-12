EOSDT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,969.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $70,969.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.01167234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.31 or 0.99887204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002688 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

