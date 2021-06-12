Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Financial Contrast

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Epoxy and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 10 5 0 2.18

Yelp has a consensus price target of $34.94, indicating a potential downside of 14.18%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than Epoxy.

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A Yelp -1.14% -1.19% -0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epoxy and Yelp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $872.93 million 3.48 -$19.42 million ($0.27) -150.81

Epoxy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yelp.

Risk and Volatility

Epoxy has a beta of 7.27, meaning that its stock price is 627% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yelp beats Epoxy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epoxy Company Profile

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

