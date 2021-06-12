EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 611,737 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of EQT worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

