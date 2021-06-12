Equal Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $72,233.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00795021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.08281003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086649 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

