Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

TSE EQB opened at C$137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$66.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$153.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.20.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.0199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.89.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

