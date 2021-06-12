Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $75.94 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.