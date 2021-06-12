Ergomed’s (ERGO) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ergomed (LON:ERGO)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded Ergomed to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of £634.28 million and a PE ratio of 67.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,213.07. Ergomed has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

