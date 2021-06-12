ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $599,970.48 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $599,970.48 and approximately $53,249.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,381,220 coins and its circulating supply is 28,101,886 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

