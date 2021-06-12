Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

ESPGY opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

