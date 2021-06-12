Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Essex Property Trust worth $48,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $314.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.10. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

