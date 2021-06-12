ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.