ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.