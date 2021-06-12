Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $47,583.00 and approximately $57,065.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00797991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.26 or 0.08316478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086818 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.