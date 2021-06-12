Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $488,664.11 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $488,664.11 and approximately $33,910.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.74 or 0.06698139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00153456 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,994,597 coins and its circulating supply is 182,965,184 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

