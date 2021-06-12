Ether Zero Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $477,316.90 and $26,307.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.28 or 0.06731383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,017,733 coins and its circulating supply is 182,988,320 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

