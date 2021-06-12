Ethereum Gold Price Down 61.4% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 61.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $267,222.43 and $19.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00797991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.26 or 0.08316478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086818 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.