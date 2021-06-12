Ethereum Meta Achieves Market Cap of $6.54 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 63.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $6,272.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

