Ethereum Yield Hits Market Capitalization of $370,154.42 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00010420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $370,154.42 and approximately $680.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00796232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.74 or 0.08284036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086646 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars.

