ETNA Network Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $110,083.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00168402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.01121818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.67 or 1.00282958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

