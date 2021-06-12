Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

