Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUSHY remained flat at $$4.74 during midday trading on Friday. Eurocash has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12.

Get Eurocash alerts:

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.