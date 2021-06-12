Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EUSHY remained flat at $$4.74 during midday trading on Friday. Eurocash has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12.
About Eurocash
