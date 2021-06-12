Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.82. Euroseas shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 129,745 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.
