Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.82. Euroseas shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 129,745 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

