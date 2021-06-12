EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $164,473.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,159.00 and approximately $164,473.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00151016 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00708249 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

