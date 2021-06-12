EventChain Price Reaches $0.0283 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $883,431.26 and $22,428.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain's total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain's official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

