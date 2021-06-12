Eventure Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTI) Short Interest Up 323.2% in May

Eventure Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, an increase of 323.2% from the May 13th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EVTI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,549,352. Eventure Interactive has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
