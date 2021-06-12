Everest (ID) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $762,918.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00175681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.01104083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.07 or 1.00200963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.