Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.49

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $327,259.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00791214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.71 or 0.08376243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086899 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

