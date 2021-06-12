Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $126.08 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Everipedia has a market cap of $126.08 million and $7.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00170397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00196008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.41 or 0.01127421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,738.02 or 0.99879136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,724,176 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,689,610 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

