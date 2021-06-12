EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). EverQuote also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $290,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,026 shares of company stock worth $830,273. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

