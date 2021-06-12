Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 535.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 908,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

