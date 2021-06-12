ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $863,952.82 and approximately $3,041.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00339978 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009846 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.