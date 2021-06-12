Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.99. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.98, with a volume of 36,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.63. The firm has a market cap of C$431.18 million and a PE ratio of 13.37.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$118.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.89%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

