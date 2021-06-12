Exeedme (XED) Price Down 20.7% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Exeedme has a market cap of $14.42 million and $293,696.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00165044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00197254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01122959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,158.76 or 1.00302696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.