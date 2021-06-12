Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $126.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.