Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

