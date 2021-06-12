Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extended Stay America has a dividend payout ratio of 972.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

STAY opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

