EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.17. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.