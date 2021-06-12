Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.26. 13,587,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,524,438. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.