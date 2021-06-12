Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.26. 13,587,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,524,438. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

