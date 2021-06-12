Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 51,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 120.8% in the first quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

