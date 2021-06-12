Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 51,951 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $107,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.37. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.