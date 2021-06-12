Faceter Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $7,560.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

