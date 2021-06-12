Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 367.1% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55. Fagron has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

