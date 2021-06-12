FairGame Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $1.89 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002149 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00124426 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

