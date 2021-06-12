Falconswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $125,537.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00783267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.14 or 0.08257396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00086513 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

