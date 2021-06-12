FansTime Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. FansTime has a market cap of $934,153.82 and $504,611.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00789597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.93 or 0.08283984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086142 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

