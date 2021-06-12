Fantom (FTM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.35 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $604.81 million and $41.35 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

