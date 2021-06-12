Fantom (FTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.23 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $634.57 million and $51.23 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

